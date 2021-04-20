Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

