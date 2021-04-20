Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CYAD opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

