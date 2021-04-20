CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CIG stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIG shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

