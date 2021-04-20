Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.28 on Friday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

