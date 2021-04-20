Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,489,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 94,949 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

