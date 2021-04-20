Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 520 to GBX 575. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cerillion traded as high as GBX 589 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 581.65 ($7.60), with a volume of 83961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548 ($7.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of Cerillion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 444.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 389.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £171.66 million and a PE ratio of 65.66.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

