CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 21st. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
CFFEU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.17.
CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit Company Profile
