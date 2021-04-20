CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in CGI were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

