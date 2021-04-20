CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.52

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.52 and traded as high as C$109.10. CGI shares last traded at C$107.99, with a volume of 205,012 shares.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.52.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

