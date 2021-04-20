ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $676.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.20 million to $700.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $261.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after buying an additional 757,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CHX traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 2,177,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

