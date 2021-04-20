ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $676.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $652.20 million. ChampionX reported sales of $261.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 451,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChampionX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $25.59.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

