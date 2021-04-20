Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 13,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

