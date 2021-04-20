Charles F. Kessler Sells 164,908 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 5,450,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,722. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Comments


