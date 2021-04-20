Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $324.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.