Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,249 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vapotherm by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 289,147 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAPO opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,300 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

