Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Carriage Services worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $644.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

