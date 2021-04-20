Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

