Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

