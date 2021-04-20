Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 122,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

