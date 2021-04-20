Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

