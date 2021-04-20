Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.01 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $772.01 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,453.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,389.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

