Chonk Price Reaches $186.99 on Major Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $189,071.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $186.99 or 0.00334967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

