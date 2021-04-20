Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $402,350.70 and $97.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00066771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.00648687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

