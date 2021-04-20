Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,573. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

