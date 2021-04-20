Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

CB opened at $161.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chubb by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

