Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CHUEF stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $12.30.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
