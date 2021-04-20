Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHUEF stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

