Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 253,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 517,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,766,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.