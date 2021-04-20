Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.
VEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
