Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

VEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Vine Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.