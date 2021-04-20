Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

