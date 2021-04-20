Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.