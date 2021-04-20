Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290.20 ($3.79).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.48 billion and a PE ratio of -28.93. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

