Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $16.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 181,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

