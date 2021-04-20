Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Argus

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Argus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.61 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

