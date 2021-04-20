Clarus Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

