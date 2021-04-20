Clarus Group Inc. Invests $107,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

