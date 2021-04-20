Clarus Group Inc. Invests $117,000 in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

