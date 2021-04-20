Clarus Group Inc. Invests $123,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

