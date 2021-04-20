Clarus Group Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. UBS Group upgraded Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

