Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 393,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $261.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

