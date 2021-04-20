CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

