Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLF. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

