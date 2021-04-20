Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 218,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,745,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

CLOV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

