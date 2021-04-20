CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

CME traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.30. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,448. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

