CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.06. 123,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,142. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $393.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

