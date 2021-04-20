CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

