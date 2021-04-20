CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

