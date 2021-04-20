Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $97.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $116.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $426.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.81 million to $455.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.41 million, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $543.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

