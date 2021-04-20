Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 382 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Splunk were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $171.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

