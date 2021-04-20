Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

