Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.05, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

