Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.03 Million

Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $340.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.90 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $320.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.